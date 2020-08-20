Food safety squads to ensure quality food products during Onam

Mobile food testing labs to be posted at inter-State check-posts

The Food Safety Department has set up special squads to ensure the quality of food products reaching the market during the Onam festival season.

The special squads would function in the State till September 5, Minister for Health K.K. Shylaja said in a statement here.

Strict action would be taken under the food safety Act against those selling food products without food safety licence or registration. Complaints about adulteration in food could be passed on to the Food Safety Department’s toll-free number 1800 425 1125, the Minister said.

Quality assessment of milk; jaggery; oils, including coconut oil; payasam mix; pappadom; ghee; beans; lentils; and plantain reaching the markets and inspections at bakery products manufacturing units; milk and ice-cream units; and coconut oil manufacturing and packing units would be conducted.

At eateries

The squads will also ensure that food safety norms are being observed at ‘thattukadas,’ hotels, and restaurants. Checks here have already been strengthened in the wake of COVID-19. The squads will ensure that employees at ‘thattukadas’ cover their heads, wear masks, and ensure physical distancing and customers too are given handwash or sanitisers.

Mobile food testing laboratories will be posted at inter-State check-posts such as Amaravila in Thiruvananthapuram, Aryankavu in Kollam, Kumily in Idukki, Walayar and Meenakshipuram in Palakkad, and Manjeswaram in Kasaragod to inspect milk, fish, oils, fruits, and vegetables brought from other States,

The department will associate with the Dairy Development Department to intensify inspections to prevent poor quality and adulterated milk from other States reaching Kerala.