Food safety squads inspect 363 shops in Kozhikode

October 05, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Flash inspections by Food Safety department squads on Thursday in Kozhikode district led to the closure of 33 shops that sold food items near educational institutions without obtaining licence. A total of 12 squads were part of the district-level inspection that covered 363 shops.

Food Safety Assistant Commissioner A. Sakeer Hussain said the squads covered the premises of 97 schools in Kozhikode district as part of a special drive. “Owners of 14 shops were served notices to address safety issues. Other 13 shop owners were fined for violation of various food safety norms,” he added.

Samples collected

Mr. Hussain said samples of juices and zip-up products were collected from various shops for further inspections at the Kozhikode Regional Analytical Lab.

Special squad members said the sale of junk food items having high levels of salt, sugar and fat was illegal within five-metre radius of educational institutions under the Food Safety and Standard Regulation (Safe food and balanced diet for children in school) 2020. Schools dealing with the supply of food should register on the portal-foscos.fssai.gov.in in compliance with the regulations, they said.  

food safety / Kozhikode

