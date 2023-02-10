ADVERTISEMENT

Food Safety raids to crackdown on outlets that do not display expiry stickers on takeaways

February 10, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Food Safety wing has begun its crackdown on food business operations that are selling food parcels without the mandatory sticker noting the time of cooking and the “best to eat before” time.

Following a spate of food-borne illness episodes in the State, the Health department issued orders making it mandatory for all food businesses selling takeaways to stick a label on the parcels that go out from the eateries, noting the time of cooking and the duration within which it is best consumed. The sticker has been mandatory since February 1.

In inspections held on Friday, the special squad of the Food Safety wing issued notices to 40 eateries, which were sending out food parcels without the mandatory stickers.

Strict action would be taken against those food businesses that were violating the mandatory requirements to maintain food safety in the State, a statement issued by the office of the Health Minister, said.

