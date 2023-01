January 09, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST

In the intensive raids conducted in 641 food business outlets across the State during the weekend, the Food Safety wing issued closure notice to 36 outlets. Of these, 27 were functioning without a licence while nine outlets were asked to down shutters as these were found to be operating in an unhygienic environment. Improvement notices were issued to 188 food business outlets.