Food safety raids continue in State

Food safety inspections are continuing in the State and in the last two days, 484 checks were conducted.

Action was taken against 46 shops without the mandatory licence or registration, while notices were served on 186 outlets. About 33 kg of stale meat was seized and destroyed and 19 food samples sent for analysis.

In the last 12 days, a total of 2,857 inspections were held and action taken against 263 shops in all, while notices were issued to 962 food outlets. Stale meat found and destroyed during this period was 367 kg.

A total of 419 juice shops were inspected and 55 shops served notice. Six surveillance samples were sent for analysis. About 378 packets of milk and 43 kg of fruits unfit for human consumption were destroyed.

As part of Operation Matsya, a total of 6,565 kg of stale and chemical-laden fish was destroyed and 93 persons were served notices. Under Operation Jaggery, 595 shops were examined and five shops issued notices.