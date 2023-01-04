Food Safety raid held in 547 business outlets across State

January 04, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST

The Food Safety department conducted inspections in 547 food business outlets across the State on Wednesday and issued closure notice to 48 outlets, of which 30 had been functioning without the mandatory licence. The rest were asked to shut shop because of the unhygienic manner in which food was prepared in these shops.

The department also served improvement notices on 142 food joints.

The inspections by the special squads will continue.

The department had in the past six months conducted about 46,928 inspections across the State, during which time, 149 food outlets had been asked to shut shop, while notices had been served on 9,248 outlets. An amount of ₹97.6 lakh had been collected from these food business outlets by way of fine.

The Food Safety wing also issued registration to 82,406 outlets and licences to 18,037 outlets during this period.