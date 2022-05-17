Food Safety officials close 93 eateries in Kollam

As part of ongoing inspections, the Food Safety department has closed down 93 eateries in Kollam for violating norms and operating without licence and registration.

Inspections have been held at 282 units during the last two weeks and 71 served notices. According to Food Safety officials, 17 eateries have been fined and the department has so far collected ₹1,05,000 from eight eateries.

All food businesses functioning in the district have been instructed to follow food safety norms and the department has issued a set of guidelines for the same. Outlets operating without food safety licence or registration have been asked to stop operations immediately. Otherwise such establishments will be closed down and action taken against those responsible under Sections of 50 and 63 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The eateries have to exhibit the licence and toll-free number 1800 425 1125 at a place clearly visible to the customer. The operators are asked to keep the water-testing reports issued within the last six months from government-recognised laboratories along with the medical fitness certificate of the entire staff. If the eatery is employing migrant labourers, the copies of their identity card should be kept. While it is mandatory to maintain a clean and hygienic environment, the staff have been directed to wear aprons and hair caps while working and the units should have the required number of employees who have obtained Food Safety Training and Certification (FOSTAC).

The department has instructed the food businesses to buy meat, fish and other raw material only from authorised dealers and keep a register of that. Chillers and freezers in the establishment should be kept clean and maintain proper temperature. While keeping cooked food in the freezer or chiller, food safety norms should be followed. Meat items sold in the eateries should be cooked at the required temperature for the required time.

“Licences of eateries that do not meet the above criteria will be immediately suspended and strict action will be taken against all food businesses violating the norms,” says the Food Safety Assistant Commissioner.