Food safety officials cannot decide on quality of well water, says tribunal

Food Safety officials do not have the jurisdiction to stop tanker lorries carrying drinking water and test it for quality because the quality norms for well water have not been prescribed under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA).

The ruling was given by the Food Safety Appellate Tribunal judge in a case wherein the owner of a tanker lorry delivering drinking water, who was fined ₹3 lakh for providing water of substandard quality, went in appeal against the imposition of the fine.

The Food Safety Appellate Tribunal set aside the penalty imposed by the adjudicating officer as it was pointed out by the appellant’s counsel that the tanker lorry was carrying well water for distribution and that the standards for well water had not been prescribed under the FSSA.

Samples collected

It was pointed out that there are adequate provisions under the Kerala Public Health Act of 2023 for the Health department to check the quality of drinking water supplied in tanker lorries and take follow-up action. In this instance, the Food Safety authorities cannot invoke the FSSA and impose a penalty for violating the standards of an item for which standards have not been set.

The Food Safety officer of Kunnathunadu circle had on February 29, 2020, inspected a tanker lorry supplying drinking water and collected water samples. The food analyst’s report said that the sample did not conform to the standards for drinking water. The sample tested was reported as substandard as the pH value was only 5.44 whereas the standard prescribed for drinking water is 6.5-8.5, the report said.

Accordingly, the adjudicating officer of the Food Safety department imposed a fine of ₹3 lakh on the proprietor of Thelakkattu Water Transport Service.

Appeal against penalty

The latter went on appeal against the penalty before the Food Safety Appellate Tribunal, stating that drinking water was distributed after procuring licence. The counsel for the appellants pointed out that as per Food Safety and Standards (Food Products, Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, the standards for mineral water, packaged drinking water (other than mineral water) and that of drinking water (purified) had been fixed. However, there is no regulation in FSSA fixing the standards for well water.

The tanker lorry was transporting well water and not packaged drinking water and hence, the standards for packaged drinking water or purified drinking water cannot be applied to well water.

Potable drinking water/drinking water is not under the purview of FSSA 2006 Rules and Regulations. The standards set by FSSA apply only to water sold in sealed containers.

The water which was being transported by the appellants was not intended to be sold in sealed containers but was only for the purpose of distribution. It was argued that bottled drinking water costs at least ₹13/litre but a full tanker lorry water will cost only about ₹1,000.

