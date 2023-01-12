Food Safety licence to be made mandatory for catering institutions

January 12, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Food safety licence will be made mandatory for catering institutions in the State, Health Minister Veena George said here on Thursday.

Ms. George, who had held detailed discussions with representatives of hotels, eateries, bakeries and wayside joints here on Wednesday, said no food business outlet would be allowed to function in the State without licence or registration.

Also, food safety officials will hold periodic inspections even after the licence has been issued. Once the licence is suspended for any violation, it will be reissued only with the approval of the Food Safety Commissioner.

Health card

It was decided at the meeting on Wednesday that all employees in a food outlet will be put through training conducted by the Food Safety department and have a valid health card. Also, every institution will have to have a supervisor who will be in charge of food safety and hygiene within the institution.

Ms. George said the food business operators had promised their cooperation in ensuring that only safe food was served to the public. There was a consensus that henceforth raw eggs will not be used in the Sate for preparing mayonnaise. Restaurants will have the option of preparing eggless mayonnaise or using pasteurised eggs to make it.

All food parcels going out of restaurants will henceforth bear a sticker which notes the time of packing and time within which it is best to be consumed.

The Health department is in the process of implementing a hygiene rating system for eateries. The effort is to showcase eateries for food safety and the hygiene standards they maintain and to encourage others to achieve similar standards, Ms. George said.

Mobile app

A mobile app wherein the public can raise issues of food safety is being readied and will be launched this month. A State-level task force for monitoring food safety is on the anvil, while all steps have been taken to secure NABL accreditation for microbiology labs.

Directives have been issued to see that the water supply system in auditoriums are safe.

Shops in a locality are issued licences by the local body concerned while food business outlets are issued licence by the Food Safety wing under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India Act. The Food Safety wing will work alongside the local body to ensure food safety and to generate public awareness on food safety.