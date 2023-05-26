HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Food Safety launches drive to check mandatory health cards

Officials are also checking whether food parcels sent out of eateries carry the label noting the time of preparation and the time within which it should be consumed

May 26, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Food Safety wing has started a special drive across the State to check the compliance with its directive that all food handlers in food business operations should mandatorily have health cards.

Officials are also checking whether all food parcels sent out of eateries necessarily carry the label noting the time of preparation and the time within which it should be consumed.

These directives had been issued by the Food Safety department in the wake of food-borne illness outbreaks in the State to ensure that food sold from eateries were prepared in a hygienic manner and were safe to consume.

As part of the special drive, food safety officials had inspected 606 eateries in the past two days. Notices had been issued to 101 eateries which were found lax in adhering to food safety norms. Officials warned of strict action against food business operators who employ food handlers without health cards. Action will also be taken against those sending out food parcels without the mandatory label indicating the “best before consumption” time.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.