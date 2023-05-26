Food Safety launches drive to check mandatory health cards

May 26, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Food Safety wing has started a special drive across the State to check the compliance with its directive that all food handlers in food business operations should mandatorily have health cards.

Officials are also checking whether all food parcels sent out of eateries necessarily carry the label noting the time of preparation and the time within which it should be consumed.

These directives had been issued by the Food Safety department in the wake of food-borne illness outbreaks in the State to ensure that food sold from eateries were prepared in a hygienic manner and were safe to consume.

As part of the special drive, food safety officials had inspected 606 eateries in the past two days. Notices had been issued to 101 eateries which were found lax in adhering to food safety norms. Officials warned of strict action against food business operators who employ food handlers without health cards. Action will also be taken against those sending out food parcels without the mandatory label indicating the “best before consumption” time.