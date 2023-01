January 06, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST

Thiruvananthapuram

As part of the continuing raids by food safety officials in food business outlets across the State, special inspections were conducted on Friday on 485 eateries selling shawarma. Ten eateries which were preparing food in unhygienic surroundings and another six which were functioning without the mandatory licence were issued closure notice by the Food Safety wing. The department also served improvement notices on 162 eateries selling shawarma.