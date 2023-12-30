Food safety inspections across Kerala to ensure chicken dishes are safe for consumption

December 30, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Food Safety department has carried out inspections across the State to ensure chicken dishes are safe for consumption, Minister for Health Veena George has said.

The inspections were carried out in commercial establishments following complaints that artificial colours added in chicken dishes often crossed permissible levels.

The crackdown, led by the special task force set up by the State government, centred on shops selling al-fahm, tandoori chicken, grilled chicken, and shawai. In all, 35 squads inspected 448 establishments across the State.

The department sent 75 statutory samples and 19 surveillance samples for testing. Follow-up action will be taken on the basis of the test results.

Fifteen establishments were closed after food safety lapses were found. Rectification notices were issued to 49 establishments and compounding notices to 74.

The inspections in the south and central zones were led by special task force members Jacob Thomas, joint commissioner of Food Safety, and Aji S., deputy commissioner.

In the north zone, task force members, Sakeer Hussain, assistant commissioner of Food Safety, and Joseph Kuriakose, food safety officer, led the inspections.

The Minister said food inspections will continue. Besides this, inspections by a special squad to ensure quality of food products sold during the Christmas-New Year season are also under way. These steps will ensure that food safety standards are met in ‘bormas’, where cake, wine, and bakery products are made, bakeries, and other small establishments.

Inspections are also being conducted in fish and meat selling shops.