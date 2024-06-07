Food safety drives to get a single tag of Operation Life

Various drives undertaken by the Food Safety department to ensure quality of foods such as fish, shawarma, jaggery, and so on will be clubbed together under the name ‘Operation Life,’ Minister for Health Veena George has said.

She was performing the State-level inauguration of the World Food Safety Day celebrations, award distribution, and opening a food safety awareness seminar here on Friday.

The Minister said a number of food safety drives such as Operation Shawarma, Operation Matsya, Operation Jaggery, and Operation Holiday had been implemented by the current government. This also led to the State achieving the top spot in the country in the food safety index. All these operations would now be known by a single name, she said.

World Food Safety Day, the Minister said, was observed for a sustainable and healthy existence. It inspired initiatives to recognise illnesses arising from unsafe food and how to control them. The World Health Organisation’s message on food safety was ‘Food safety is everyone’s business.’

Adulteration, a crime

A number of programmes to ensure food safety were being implemented in the State by the government with the motto of good food being people’s right. Adulterating food was a crime, and strict action would be taken against it, she said.

The government had also strengthened food safety enforcement. There was a record increase in food safety inspections and fines imposed in the past financial year. As many as 65,432 inspections were held. The amount imposed as fine doubled to ₹4.05 crore.

‘Hygiene important’

The Minister pointed out that hygiene of those serving food was important. Hence, health card was made mandatory. Typhoid vaccine was made available through Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd. at low rates. Mayonnaise made using raw eggs was banned. A special task force (Intelligence) was formed. The food safety ‘Grievance portal’ and ‘Eat Right Kerala’ mobile app became a reality. A NABL-accredited lab was opened and microbiology labs were being put in place. Clean street food hub initiative was also launched, the Minister said.

Antony Raju, MLA, presided over the function. Food Safety Commissioner Afsana Perween was present.