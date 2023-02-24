Food safety department to deploy mobile lab in Attukal Pongala zones

February 24, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Food Safety department will press a mobile laboratory into service during the Attukal Pongala festival in the city to carry out regular inspections in hotels and eateries. The mobile lab will start functioning from February 27 in the festival zones.

Special squads comprising food safety officials will simultaneously carry out inspections. Licence and registration have been made mandatory for temporary shops and ‘annadanam’ (free food arranged for pilgrims) and an Akshaya Kendra will be opened for the purpose at the control room near the temple. As many as 60 persons setting up shops and offering ‘annadanam’ were given training in food safety on Friday.

Dial for complaints

The Food Safety Commissioner has issued instructions for pilgrims to use only quality food materials and those with clear labelling for pongala offering. A toll-free number (1800 425 1125) will be available for the public to register food-related complaints.

