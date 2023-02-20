ADVERTISEMENT

Food Safety department to have performance audit, ranking

February 20, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Minister announces crackdown on corruption among food safety officials

The Hindu Bureau

Hinting at a crackdown on corrupt Food Safety officials, Health Minister Veena George has announced a district-level performance audit of the department.

Chairing a meeting of senior officials in the Food safety department, she said the government viewed corruption among the officials as worse than food adulteration. “While Food Safety officials are expected to be strict in enforcement, they should also be incorruptible. Stern action would be taken against those indulging in corruption.”

The Minister said the increasing tendency among people to eat out called for a no-compromise approach to food safety. She said the performance audit of the Food Safety department would be followed by a district- level ranking. Periodic review of the activities of the department at the district and circle level would also be carried out.

Ms. George called for steps to expedite prosecution and register enforcement activities online. She promised infrastructural support including vehicles to strengthen inspections at border check posts.

The BHOG (Blissful Hygienic Offering to God) scheme, an initiative of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to encourage places of worship to adopt and maintain food safety and hygiene, would be implemented across the State, she added.

The meeting was informed that the department had carried out 64,692 inspections this financial year and issued notices to 7,414 establishments. An amount of ₹1.83 crore was levied as fine for various offences.

Principal Secretary, Health Tinku Biswal, Food safety Commissioner Veena Madhavan, and senior officials were present.

