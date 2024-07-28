Food Safety department slaps ₹7.92 lakh fine on 134 outlets in Alappuzha

The Food Safety department has imposed a fine of ₹7.92 lakh on outlets in Alappuzha for violating food safety norms and not ensuring cleanliness.

Officials said that inspections had been carried out in 1,151 establishments during the first three months of the current financial year and the penalty was imposed on 134 food outlets. The outlets were penalised for unhygienic conditions in kitchens and surroundings, selling stale food, keeping packaged food that had passed their expiry date, selling substandard and adulterated food, improper handling of raw and cooked materials and failure to renew licence among other violations. Stringent action was taken against establishments that committed repeated violations, said an official.

Apart from slapping fines on outlets, the department initiated prosecution proceedings against 14 establishments during the period. “We have filed civil cases against 40 establishments, including those operating without valid licence. The raids will continue in the district,” the official said.

In 2023-24, the department collected a fine of ₹35.39 lakh from various outlets in the district where similar deficiencies were found. Between April 2023 and March 2024, authorities carried out inspections in 5,022 establishments. Thirty-nine prosecution cases and 88 civil cases had been filed during the period.

In the first three months of the current fiscal, the department collected ₹27.53 lakh as licence and registration among other fees.

Any complaints related to food can be communicated on the toll-free number 1800 425 1125. The public can also file complaints through https://www.eatright.foodsafety.kerala.gov.in or email: foodsafetykerala@gmail.com.