Food Safety department shuts down 20 units in Kozhikode

October 18, 2023 09:04 am | Updated 09:04 am IST - Kozhikode

As many as 17 shops and three hostel canteens that did not have food safety licence were shut down by the Department of Food Safety in Kozhikode district on Tuesday after a massive inspection. The department has been receiving complaints against hostel canteens and hence the inspections were centred around them.

Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety Zakeer Hussain A. said all hostel canteens should have food safety licence, and the food prepared should be served within two hours. Besides, they should test the water used for cooking occasionally. Cooks and suppliers should have medical fitness certificates too, he added.

Inspections by 12 squads were held at 345 establishments in the district, and will continue in the coming days.