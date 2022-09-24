Food Safety department forms special squads in Kollam

The Hindu Bureau KOLLAM
September 24, 2022 23:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Food Safety department has formed special squads in the district to identify businesses operating without licence and take legal action. The squads will start functioning on September 26.

The squads have been formed as per the special instructions of the Food Safety Commissioner after it was noticed that many establishments which have not yet obtained food safety licence/registration are operating despite continuous notifications and awareness.

The decision is to stop the operation of food businesses functioning without licence and initiate legal proceedings against the vendors. Food safety registration is mandatory for establishments with an annual turnover up to ₹12 lakh and food safety licence for establishments above ₹12 lakh.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Engaging in production, distribution, sale or storage of food products without a licence is an offence punishable with six months imprisonment and a fine of ₹5 lakh, said the Food Safety Assistant Commissioner. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app