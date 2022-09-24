Food Safety department forms special squads in Kollam

ADVERTISEMENT

The Food Safety department has formed special squads in the district to identify businesses operating without licence and take legal action. The squads will start functioning on September 26.

The squads have been formed as per the special instructions of the Food Safety Commissioner after it was noticed that many establishments which have not yet obtained food safety licence/registration are operating despite continuous notifications and awareness.

The decision is to stop the operation of food businesses functioning without licence and initiate legal proceedings against the vendors. Food safety registration is mandatory for establishments with an annual turnover up to ₹12 lakh and food safety licence for establishments above ₹12 lakh.

Engaging in production, distribution, sale or storage of food products without a licence is an offence punishable with six months imprisonment and a fine of ₹5 lakh, said the Food Safety Assistant Commissioner.