Food safety checks to continue in Kerala: Minister

People, units providing clean, unadulterated food to be promoted

Food safety inspections will continue in the State, Health Minister Veena George has said.

She was speaking after inaugurating a national seminar on food safety organised by the Food Safety department in connection with World Food Safety Day here on Tuesday.

The Minister said drives against fish unfit for consumption, adulterated jaggery and so on had yielded results. The good food campaign launched by the Food Safety department was not prompted by some incidents alone, and hence, would not stop. Besides routine inspections, checks on the basis of complaints from the public too would be held.

Mobile labs

The Minister said the calendar for food safety was being revised. Construction of food safety laboratories in Pathanamthitta and Kannur would begin soon. All 14 districts had a mobile food safety laboratory for conducting analysis of food products in markets or other places.

Ms. George called for creating awareness of food safety through tests that were possible in domestic kitchens. The public, she said, had a significant role in ensuring food safety, and bringing any issues to the notice of the government, and ensuring follow-ups. There would be a toll-free number and a grievance portal for people to upload complaints, including photographs, about food safety.

The Food Safety department, she said, would promote individuals and establishments that set a good model in providing clean, hygienic and unadulterated food. Their names would be published on the website. There would be no compromise on action against establishments that served adulterated or unhygienic food.

Eat Rights awards

Four districts in the State had got national awards in the ‘Eat Right’ Challenge. Only if the public, the department and those in the food production and distribution sectors worked together could the target of clean, unadulterated and safe food could be achieved, she said.

Licence and registration as stipulated by the FSSAI would be provided to all establishments in a time-bound manner, the Minister said.

Health Principal Secretary Rajan Khobragade presided over the function. Deputy Commissioner of Food Safety Unnikrishnan Nair P. and Chief Government Analyst Manju Devi P. were present.