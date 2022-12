December 24, 2022 09:44 am | Updated 09:44 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Food safety checks have been intensified across the State in view of the festive season. Special squads of food safety officers have begun inspections in all districts.

Items which are popular in the market this season, such as cakes, wine, other baked goods are being sampled and the manufacturing units are being inspected. Also, another operation, titled Operation Holiday, is also being carried out focussing on hotels and restaurants.