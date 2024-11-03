ADVERTISEMENT

Food safety checks conducted in catering units in Kerala

Published - November 03, 2024 08:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Food Safety wing has issued closure notices to eight catering units in the Central districts of Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki and Kottayam, which were found to be working in total violation of the mandatory hygiene and food safety stipulations of the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA) of 2006, following extensive checks conducted by it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Food Safety officials also issued improvement notices to nine catering units and rectification notices to 13 units. Fine was imposed on 58 catering institutions for various FSSA violations.

The inspections held on November 1 and 2 were led by special squads of the wing of the Central Zone. A total of 151 catering units underwent inspections.

Officials checked the catering units’ FSSA licences, medical fitness certificates of employees, water quality test report, pest control guidelines, general hygiene and food safety norms, quality of raw materials and the manner in which prepared food was being transported.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A statement issued by the Health department said that the checks on catering units were conducted following widespread complaints about the quality and hygiene standards of many units which serve food during public functions as well as many complaints regarding food poisoning episodes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US