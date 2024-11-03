Food safety checks conducted in catering units in Kerala

The Food Safety wing has issued closure notices to eight catering units in the Central districts of Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki and Kottayam, which were found to be working in total violation of the mandatory hygiene and food safety stipulations of the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA) of 2006, following extensive checks conducted by it.

Food Safety officials also issued improvement notices to nine catering units and rectification notices to 13 units. Fine was imposed on 58 catering institutions for various FSSA violations.

The inspections held on November 1 and 2 were led by special squads of the wing of the Central Zone. A total of 151 catering units underwent inspections.

Officials checked the catering units’ FSSA licences, medical fitness certificates of employees, water quality test report, pest control guidelines, general hygiene and food safety norms, quality of raw materials and the manner in which prepared food was being transported.

A statement issued by the Health department said that the checks on catering units were conducted following widespread complaints about the quality and hygiene standards of many units which serve food during public functions as well as many complaints regarding food poisoning episodes.

