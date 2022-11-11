Food Safety authorities complete arrangement for Sabarimala season

Prices of as many as 40 food items fixed in Pathanamthitta, which would be displayed across the eateries. Squads will inspect shops and eateries

The Hindu Bureau PATHANAMTHITTA
November 11, 2022 17:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Food Safety department officials have completed arrangements for the upcoming annual pilgrimage season at Sabarimala, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil has said.

Reviewing the arrangements at an online meeting on November 10, 2022, the Minister said the prices of as many as 40 food items has been fixed in Pathanamthitta, which would be displayed across the eateries. The prices have been fixed by dividing the district into three zones – Sannidhanam, Pampa and non-Pampa area. The Idukki and Kottayam districts too have been directed to fix the prices of food items.

Squads comprising legal metrology officers will be deployed to inspect the shops and eateries. The District Supply Officer will deploy an officer, along with duty magistrate, to receive complaints from devotees regarding food items

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The functioning of the Subhiksha Hotels will be streamlined in Konni and Ranni, while the one at Punalur will be reopened. Tehsildar, Legal Metrology Officers and Civil Supplies Officers will be deployed on the inter-State entry point at Kumali.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Civil Supplies Commissioner D. Sajith Babu, Kottayam District Collector P.K. Jayasree, Idukki Additional District Magistrate Shaiju were present at the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app