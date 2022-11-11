Food Safety authorities complete arrangement for Sabarimala season

ADVERTISEMENT

The Food Safety department officials have completed arrangements for the upcoming annual pilgrimage season at Sabarimala, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil has said.

Reviewing the arrangements at an online meeting on November 10, 2022, the Minister said the prices of as many as 40 food items has been fixed in Pathanamthitta, which would be displayed across the eateries. The prices have been fixed by dividing the district into three zones – Sannidhanam, Pampa and non-Pampa area. The Idukki and Kottayam districts too have been directed to fix the prices of food items.

Squads comprising legal metrology officers will be deployed to inspect the shops and eateries. The District Supply Officer will deploy an officer, along with duty magistrate, to receive complaints from devotees regarding food items

The functioning of the Subhiksha Hotels will be streamlined in Konni and Ranni, while the one at Punalur will be reopened. Tehsildar, Legal Metrology Officers and Civil Supplies Officers will be deployed on the inter-State entry point at Kumali.

Civil Supplies Commissioner D. Sajith Babu, Kottayam District Collector P.K. Jayasree, Idukki Additional District Magistrate Shaiju were present at the meeting.