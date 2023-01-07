ADVERTISEMENT

Food poisoning: three of a family fall ill in Idukki

January 07, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - IDUKKI

They ate shawarma that was delivered home by a hotel at Nedumkandam

The Hindu Bureau

Three members of a family, including a seven-year-old boy, fell ill reportedly after consuming ‘shawarma’ from a hotel at Nedumkandam in Idukki. Parekkudiyil Bibin, 36, a resident of Nedumkandam, his mother, Lissy, 52, and his son, Mathew, showed symptoms of food poisoning after eating shawarma on January 1.

The family said the food was delivered home from Hotel Camel Resto in Nedumkandam. “The boy fell ill within an hour of consuming the food. The boy was admitted to the Nedumkandam taluk hospital. The next day, we too fell ill and got admitted to a private hospital,” said Ms. Lissy. “The health problems still persist,” shbe added.

Hotel to be shut down

Nedumkandam panchayat secretary A.V. Ajikumar said the hotel was functioning without a panchayat licence and was directed to shut down. “The Health department conducted an inspection in the hotel and found it functioning in non-hygienic conditions,” said Mr. Ajikumar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to officials, over 50 hotels were shut down in the district in the past one week following inspections by the food safety wing. The inspections were intensified after a nurse died of food poisoning in Kottayam a week ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US