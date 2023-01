January 30, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Thrissur

Suspected food poisoning has been reported at the Snehodaya College of Nursing, Irinjalakuda. Around 100 students, who complained of stomach pain and discomfort, are under observation. A team of doctors and health officials, who examined the students and hygienic conditions of the college hostel, is under the impression that the infection occurred from the food served on January 26. Samples have been sent for tests. The condition of students is stable.