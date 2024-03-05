ADVERTISEMENT

Food poisoning incidents a cause for concern: V. Muraleedharan

March 05, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Repeated incidents of food poisoning in the State are a cause for concern, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said here on Tuesday.

He was visiting the family of Viju, a Varkala resident who died due to food poisoning last week. His family, including his mother and brothers, is currently undergoing treatment at Kollam Medical College Hospital, Parippally. “Even though Kerala claims to be number one in the health sector, officials are lax when it comes to protecting the health of the public,” he said. Demanding a probe, he said authorities should take the complaints of relatives seriously. “Strict action should be taken against those who violate food safety norms. People’s representatives should stop being complacent and intervene in the matter,” he said.

