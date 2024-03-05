GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Food poisoning incidents a cause for concern: V. Muraleedharan

March 05, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Repeated incidents of food poisoning in the State are a cause for concern, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said here on Tuesday.

He was visiting the family of Viju, a Varkala resident who died due to food poisoning last week. His family, including his mother and brothers, is currently undergoing treatment at Kollam Medical College Hospital, Parippally. “Even though Kerala claims to be number one in the health sector, officials are lax when it comes to protecting the health of the public,” he said. Demanding a probe, he said authorities should take the complaints of relatives seriously. “Strict action should be taken against those who violate food safety norms. People’s representatives should stop being complacent and intervene in the matter,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.