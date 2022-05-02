Food poisoning: 12 children shifted to hospitals in Kannur

May 02, 2022 22:48 IST

All the children are in close observation, says official

At least 12 children, who suffered food poising after eating Shawarma have been shifted to Kannur on Monday.

While eight children have been shifted to Kannur Government Medical College Hospital, four others are being treated at a private hospital in Kannur.

They were undergoing treatment at hospitals in Charvathur and Kanhangad.

“It would be too early to say anything, but all the children are in close observation,” said K. Sudeep, superintendent, Kannur Government Medical College and Hospital. A special five-member medical board has been formed for the treatment, he added.

Meanwhile, Kasargod district police chief Vaibhav Saxena visited the cool bar in Charvathur and carried out an inspection.

Speaking to presspersons, he said that owner of the eatery Muhammed, who is working abroad will be included in the case and report will be submitted to the court. He said two people including Sandesh Rai, a native of Nepal, who prepared Shawarma at the cool bar, and Managing partner Mulloli Anasgar, a resident of Mangaluru have been arrested in the case. A third person is absconding and will be arrested soon, he added.