Food panel chief visits tribal hamlets of Malampuzha

Enquires about food distribution and nutrients intake

Kerala State Food Commission Chairman K.V. Mohankumar visited the tribal hamlets of Malampuzha near here on Thursday.

Mr. Mohankumar held discussions with the tribespeople of Vellezhuthanpotta, Patta Road and Anakkallu hamlets about food distribution and the availability of nutrients.

He said efforts would be made to provide yellow cards for seven families of Anakkallu hamlet.

The Food commission chairman directed two ration shops to reset their balances in such a way as to be visible for the customers.

He said civic body representatives and Civil Supplies officials would jointly inspect the ration shops and initiate action to ensure accuracy in sale.

Food Commission members M. Vijayalakshmi, B. Vasantham, V. Ramesan, District Supply Officer U. Molly, Taluk Supply Officer P. Suresh, District Tribal Officer M. Mallika, Child Development Project Officer Sheela Devasya, Malampuzha panchayat president M. Radhika, secretary K.P. Ramachandran, Malampuzha sub-inspector Padma Raj, Walayar Range Officer P. Suresh, Social Justice Department official M. Sanjayan, and Rationing Inspector K. Andavan accompanied Mr. Mohankumar.