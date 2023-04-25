ADVERTISEMENT

Food kits distributed to transpersons  

April 25, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

District panchayat president P.K. Gopan has said that a shelter home will be established in Kollam for transpersons.

Inaugurating the distribution of food kits for transpersons, he added that scientific projects will be prepared and a special OP will be started at the district hospital for them. At the event, food kits worth ₹2,200, containing rice, Horlicks, dates, almonds, oats and cashew nuts were distributed as part of the 2022-23 annual plan. Vice president Sreeja Harish presided over the programme while Anil S. Kallelibhagam, J. Najeebat, Vasantha Ramesh, Dr K. Shaji, secretary Binun Wahid and District Social Justice Officer K.R. Pradeepan were also present.

