Food infection from food kit supplied to landslide-affected families in Wayanad, two children hospitalised

Published - November 09, 2024 01:07 pm IST - KALPETTA

Children hospitalised after consuming contaminated food kits distributed by authorities, sparking protests and political activism for accountability

The Hindu Bureau

Food kit distribution. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

In a distressing development, two children from a family affected by the Chooral Mala landslide were hospitalized on Saturday (November 9, 2024) morning after showing symptoms of food poisoning.

The children, residing in a rented accommodation in Kummapetta, were admitted to the Taluk Hospital in Vythiri following their consumption of soybean meal reportedly distributed by the Meppadi grama panchayat authorities a few days prior.

The situation escalated on Thursday (November 7, 2024) when protests erupted over the distribution of food kits found to be infested with worms, distributed to families impacted by the landslide.

In response to the incident, activists from the Communist Party of India (Marxists) staged a blockade on the busy Kozhikode-Ooty interstate highway in Meppadi town on Saturday (November 9, 2024) morning, demanding accountability and the arrest of those responsible.

In a swift reaction to the public outcry, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Friday (November 8, 2024) that a vigilance inquiry would be initiated to investigate the distribution of the contaminated food kits.

