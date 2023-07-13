Food fortification key to addressing malnutrition in India: UNWFP official

July 13, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

With India facing a worsening crisis of micronutrient deficiency and malnutrition among large sections, food fortification has become vital in addressing the prevalence of anaemia, Shariqua Yunus Khan, the head of the Nutrition and School Feeding Unit of United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP) in the country, has said.

Despite staying below the national average, Kerala too has been witnessing a growing prevalence of the disorder caused by the deficiencies in iron, folic acid and vitamin B12, she said addressing a sensitisation workshop here on Thursday to create awareness on the use and benefits of fortified rice.

Dr. Khan said the prevalence of anaemia among children has grown from 58.4% in the National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-4 conducted during 2015-16 to 67.1% in NFHS-5 during 2019-21. The prevalence also grew among women to 57% (from 53%) and men to 25% (from 22.7%).

While the prevalence rates among children, women and men stood at 39.4%, 36.3% and 17.8% respectively, the trends recorded considerable growth when compared to the previous survey. Notably, most districts (except Idukki, Kozhikode, Kasaragod, Kannur and Malappuram) have shown an increase in anaemia prevalence among children aged below five years, the official said.

Citing the World Health Organisation’s meta-analysis on rice fortification, she said rice fortified with vitamins and minerals including iron reduces the risk of iron deficiency by 35%. She added the concerns that prevailed regarding fortified rice are misinformed.

Fortified rice is currently being supplied across Kerala through the public distribution system. It was earlier rolled out for 8.6 lakh beneficiaries in Wayanad under the Aspirational Districts Programme of the Central government.

Referring to the ongoing steps to fortify the custom milled rice (CMR or ‘kuttari’ in local parlance) produced in the State, Controller of Rationing Manoj Kumar K. said the government was studying ways to supply unfortified rice to sickle cell and thalassemia patients.

The government had earlier discontinued the distribution of iron-fortified rice to such patients in Wayanad in view of the possible health risks.

Anuja U., Head of the Community Medicine Department in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College; Prathap Chandrakanth, Assistant General Manager of the Food Corporation of India; Aji S., Deputy Commissioner of Food Safety; and Rafi P., senior programme associate, UNWFP also participated.