Food Expo at Lulu Mall from tomorrow

The Lulu Mall here, which has crossed the 1-crore mark in footfall since its opening last December, is organising a food expo from June 17 to 26.

Abdul Salim, regional manager, LuLu Group, and Rajesh E.V., general manager, LuLu Hypermarket, said the food expo would feature the traditional cuisines of Kerala along with the diverse cuisines of different countries. A variety of salads, mocktails, macaroni pasta, sandwiches, wraps and burgers, Lebanese shawarma, overloaded fries with toppings and mix of international food from middle eastern regions, Indonesia, Thailand and various pan Asian regions will be featured in the expo.

Customers would be allowed to sample food items before buying, they said. Cooking competitions including cake icing, salad making, fruit and vegetable carving, sandwich making, cooking classes led by master chefs and product launches will be organised as part of the expo.