Food delivery man among 16 who test positive

The prevalence of COVID-19 cases continued to stoke panic in the capital as a food delivery executive, a vendor and a medical representative were among the 16 persons who tested positive for the viral infection on Saturday.
Four persons contracted the disease through contact and their sources of infection are yet to be traced. All the others came from abroad.
A 37-year-old Kunnathukal native who is a delivery executive with the online food aggregator Zomato was among those who tested positive. He used to reside near the Palayam fish market and has reportedly delivered food parcels from restaurants at Palayam.
A 27-year-old medical representative who used to frequent hospitals at Kazhakuttam and Nalanchira and his 66-year-old father, both residing close to the Poonthura police station, tested positive on the day. A 31-year-old man from Kallattumukku who used to work at the Kumarichantha fish market was also diagnosed with the disease.
Gulf returnees
A 32-year-old Kunnuvila native who came from Saudi Arabia on July 2; a Kanyakumari native (51, Saudi Arabia, June 29); an Anchuthengu native (26, UAE, June 26); a Thumba native (45), a woman (62) from Kadinamkulam, an Uzhamalakkal native (36) and two Kanyakumari natives aged 29 and 30, who all came from Kuwait on June 26; a Vettuthara native who came from Qatar on June 29; an Edava native (22, UAE, June 29); a Kadinamkulam native (39, Kuwait, June 29); and a woman (53) from Mavelikara who came from Qatar on June 25 also tested positive.
