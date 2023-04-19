Food court at ‘Ente Keralam’ expo an instant hit

April 19, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Kudumbashree Mission's food court is indulging the taste buds of visitors at the ongoing 'Ente Keralam' mega exhibition-cum-sale on Alappuzha beach.

Ten counters at the food court is serving a wide variety of items. Dishes and snacks made of jackfruit such as 'chakka payasam', 'chakka ada', 'chakka cutlet', 'chakka chilli' are favourites of the crowd. Besides, the counters are offering several delicious payasam varieties, Kuttanad and Malabar cuisine. Takeaway counters at the food court is serving a host of Ramadan delicacies.

Kudumbashree Micro Economy consultant Alphonsa James said that live kitchen was providing quality food at reasonable rates.

The food court is open from 11 a.m. to 9. p.m. The 'Ente Keralam' expo organised to mark the second anniversary of the Left Democratic Front government will conclude on April 23.