Food centre in Palakkad beckons poor, jobless with free meals

Win Borne Life Care Food is satiating hunger and winning hearts

None should starve in Palakkad town. This motto has led a group of altruists from Palakkad and the neighbouring areas to open a food centre where every meal is free for everyone.

Named Win Borne Life Care Food, the centre is gaining in popularity as the number of people enjoying the meals served by Win Borne Public Trust has been on the rise ever since the charity venture was launched on June 25 this year.

Six women are employed to cook food thrice a day. They make either idli or upma or puttu in the morning, vegetarian rice meal for lunch, and idli or upma for dinner. While lunch is enjoyed by the most number of people, there are considerably fewer takers for breakfast and dinner.

“We serve dinner until 9 p.m. People here prefer to go home early,” said Subramanian Koottilingal who manages the food centre. “There is nothing more gratifying than seeing the contented faces of people who come to have a meal,” he added.

On Wednesday, more than 300 people had their lunch at the centre that functions outside the Fort Maidan on its western side. Many had to wait in queue, but it was satisfying not only for those who eat, but also for those who serve.

Meals being served at Win Borne Life Care Food centre in Palakkad. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

The idea of opening free food centres had dawned on the minds of the group of philanthropists led by Niyabuddin K.A. during the 2018-19 floods. But it had to wait until the COVID-19 pandemic was under control.

“We have plans to open it in every district (in Kerala). The response to this maiden venture has been overwhelming,” said Mr. Niyabuddin, managing director of Win Borne Public Trust.

But not everyone eats their meals ‘free’ there. When two-thirds of the customers eat free food, one-third make some donations. “Caring people are there everywhere. Many of them sponsor rice, vegetables and grocery. We are getting enquiries from different places,” said Mr. Koottilingal.

A transparent charity box kept at the doorway is honoured by one-third of the customers. They donate what they can afford. Those who cannot are sometimes seen standing worshipfully in front of the box. “Seeing some people making a prayer in front of the charity box is heart-warming,” said Mr. Koottilingal.

A view of Win Borne Life Care Food centre in Palakkad. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

Even as he was speaking to The Hindu, a man donated ₹500 after eating two idlis. After a while, a woman approached the manager and asked if she could donate 10 kg rice.

Win Borne Life Care Food is beckoning the poor and the jobless from near and afar. “Hunger is a difficult emotion. It knows only one language. Everyone here understands that language,” said Mr. Koottilingal.