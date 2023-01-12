Food-borne infections can be countered only with a multipronged approach, says expert

January 12, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Thrissur

The recent deaths due to suspected food-borne infections in the State should serve as an eye-opener for the authorities to devise appropriate strategies to counter them.

Experts say that to comply with the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, regular inspection mechanisms must be followed from production till consumption of food products.

“Food safety authorities need to prepare check lists for inspection. Food outlets are inspected for one or two weeks after an unsavoury incident. The authorities’ reluctance to continue with the inspection precipitates the issue. Frequent recurrence may affect the investment and tourism prospects of the State,” says T.P. Sethumadhavan, former Director of Entrepreneurship, Kerala Veterinary & Animal Sciences University.

The many reasons

With advancements in food e-retail, food outsourcing is growing at an annual rate of 20% in the State. The demand for ready-to-eat food products are on the rise. This includes Arabian dishes such as ‘manthi’ and ‘shawarma.’ These food products, without proper storage and freezing, coupled with the use of polluted water and toxic additives, compound the problem, he says.

According to the World Health Organisation, annually 3-5 billion cases of diarrhoea occur globally due to food safety issues. More than 1.8 million deaths occur among children below five years of age and a significant proportion of them are through consumption of contaminated food. Five lakh children below five years of age die every year due to diarrhoea in India.

Causative factors

Food-borne diseases may be caused by bacteria and bacterial toxins, viruses, zoonotic parasites, fungi and fungal toxins, pesticide residues, heavy metals, drug residues, food adulterants, and food additives. Salmonella, shigella, clostridium, staphylococcus, vibrio, listeria monocytogenes, campylobacter, yesenia, brucella and mycobacterium are some of the major groups of bacteria causing food-borne illness. Among viruses rotavirus, norovirus, and hepatitis virus (A&E) cause food-borne infections.

“Indiscriminate use of pesticides and antibiotic residues in the food chain will create public health issues. This, in turn, may lead to rejection of consignments, affecting exports. Increased microbial resistance to antibiotics, contamination due to pesticides, and adulteration of vegetable and animal feed can cause serious health issues. Residues, traceability, biosecurity concerns, environmental contaminants, disease monitoring, reporting, data collection and risk assessment are some of the important food safety-related issues,” Dr. Sethumadhavan says.

Antibiotics in poultry

Antibiotics are widely used in farm animals to treat and control infections. Unfortunately, India has no regulation to control the excess use of antibiotics in poultry. Food safety is the shared responsibility of government, food business operators and consumers. Governments should maintain updated and science-based legal standards, he adds.