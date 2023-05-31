Food-art night street likely to be opened in July

May 31, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Alappuzha municipality is planning to open the proposed food-art night street (eat street) near the lighthouse in the first week of July.

Alappuzha municipal chairperson Soumya Raj said the work would begin after June 5. “The project was originally meant to be implemented in the last fiscal. As we could not materialise it last year, it became a spillover project. District Planning Committee’s nod is required to start the work. The DPC is expected to give its approval next week. Our plan is to open the food-art night street in the first week of July,” Ms. Raj said on Wednesday, adding the project would be a major boost to tourism.

The civic body, as part of making nightlife livelier in Alappuzha, will set up the food-art street by converting a stretch of the Elephant Gate road. According to municipal officials, the stretch from the lighthouse to the FCI godown will be beautified while preserving heritage.

The street, which is situated less than 200 metres from Alappuzha beach, will have huts, movable food trucks, icecream-juice spots, a play area for children, art photography, a projector screen to show live sports, an exhibition area, and so on. The place will be decked up with colourful lights and coloured floors. The food-art street will function from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. by blocking vehicular traffic on the stretch. It is expected to serve a wide variety of dishes from local to Chinese cuisine.

While giving its nod to the project recently, the State government entrusted the municipality with the maintenance of the road stretch. The civic body has been allowed to carry out various works such as interlocking, road painting, gardening, LED wall, and so on. While the municipality can collect a fee from food trucks, it should give 30% to the Public Works Department (PWD) that owns the road.