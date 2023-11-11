HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Food and Civil Supplies Minister denies PRS loan dues affected farmer’s CIBIL score

November 11, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil expressed shock at the death of a 55-year-old farmer in Alappuzha on Saturday, but denied that delay in repayment of Paddy Receipt Sheet (PRS) loans by the government had impacted his CIBIL score.

Mr. Anil, in a statement, said the farmer, K.G. Prasad of Thakazhi, was paid for the paddy procured from him in the 2021-22 season. The PRS loan availed from Federal Bank on this account too had been repaid. In the 2022-23 season, 4,896 kg of paddy was procured from him. The price, ₹1,38,655, was sanctioned to him under the PRS loan scheme through Kerala Bank. The loan repayment date was not yet due.

This showed that the PRS loan dues had not affected his CIBIL score, the Minister said.

“Once paddy procurement is done, the payment is made to farmers under the PRS loan scheme for which the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) stands guarantee. This arrangement helps to avoid payment delays resulting from the paperwork involved in securing the Central and State government shares. The PRS scheme does not entail any liability to the farmers. The principal and interest is repaid by Supplyco.”

Mr. Anil said the procurement price for the first crop of the 2023-24 season was scheduled to be disbursed to farmers from November 13. The government had taken all steps to ensure prompt payment.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.