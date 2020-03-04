Follow student-friendly curriculum, says VC

Kannur University Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Raveendran has said we are living at a time of information explosion and teachers should follow a student-friendly curriculum and syllabus.

He was inaugurating the joint meeting of the Curriculum Reorganization Committee, Deans of Faculty, Board of Studies Chairpersons, University Department Heads and experts on various topics ahead of the reorganization of the syllabus for postgraduate courses.

The Vice-Chancellor said that teachers should be given the responsibility to bring about comprehensive and scientific changes in the assessment methodology and the extracurricular skills of the students. The syllabus should be revised with the understanding that the postgraduate curriculum was the first step towards teaching.

Curriculum-Syllabus Reorganization Committee Coordinator Nishant put forward proposals. Syllabus Reorganization Committee Member Dr. VA Wilson explained future plans. Eighteen experts from different parts of the country spoke at the meeting. Curriculum-Syllabus Reorganization Committee Member Dr. P Omana chaired the meeting.