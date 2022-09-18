Follow safety rules strictly, bicyclists in Kerala told

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram
September 18, 2022 19:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Motor Vehicles department (MVD) in Kerala has asked bicycle riders to follow road safety rules strictly. The department has issued directions in this regard in the wake of bicycle riders increasingly falling prey to road accidents.

The frequency of accidents involving bicycle riders is on the rise. This has prompted the decision to enforce the safety rules strictly, says the department.

Bicyclists travelling at night should ensure that their bicycles have reflectors. The bicycles should also have the ‘middle light’. They should wear helmet and reflective jacket compulsorily. Speeding should be avoided. They should ensure that the bicycle is safe and has no mechanical defects or problems, the department said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcoming the MVD directions, Prakash P. Gopinath, the Bicycle Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram, said these directions are what all cyclists are requested to follow.

Cyclists should be visible as much as possible to drivers of other vehicles. They should take care to wear light-coloured or white clothing that is visible in the dark or early mornings. Colours such as black, grey or ash should be avoided. However, they should be spotted by other drivers not only in the dark but also during the day. Hence, they should wear bright, colourful clothing that makes it easier to spot them, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Apart from reflective jackets, reflective belts too are an option for cyclists. Both serve the same function, though the belt is more comfortable, said Mr. Gopinath, adding that there should be no compromise on helmets, both for cyclists and two-wheeler riders.

While the light in front of bicycles should be white, that at the rear should not just be red but should also blink, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app