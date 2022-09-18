Follow safety rules strictly, bicyclists in Kerala told

ADVERTISEMENT

The Motor Vehicles department (MVD) in Kerala has asked bicycle riders to follow road safety rules strictly. The department has issued directions in this regard in the wake of bicycle riders increasingly falling prey to road accidents.

The frequency of accidents involving bicycle riders is on the rise. This has prompted the decision to enforce the safety rules strictly, says the department.

Bicyclists travelling at night should ensure that their bicycles have reflectors. The bicycles should also have the ‘middle light’. They should wear helmet and reflective jacket compulsorily. Speeding should be avoided. They should ensure that the bicycle is safe and has no mechanical defects or problems, the department said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcoming the MVD directions, Prakash P. Gopinath, the Bicycle Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram, said these directions are what all cyclists are requested to follow.

Cyclists should be visible as much as possible to drivers of other vehicles. They should take care to wear light-coloured or white clothing that is visible in the dark or early mornings. Colours such as black, grey or ash should be avoided. However, they should be spotted by other drivers not only in the dark but also during the day. Hence, they should wear bright, colourful clothing that makes it easier to spot them, he said.

Apart from reflective jackets, reflective belts too are an option for cyclists. Both serve the same function, though the belt is more comfortable, said Mr. Gopinath, adding that there should be no compromise on helmets, both for cyclists and two-wheeler riders.

While the light in front of bicycles should be white, that at the rear should not just be red but should also blink, he said.