Follow COVID protocols for local body polls, SEC told

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
The elections to local bodies in the State can be conducted provided COVID-19 prevention protocols are complied with, the Health Department has advised the State Election Commission (SEC).
The election date will be finalised after high-level discussions and scrutiny of all aspects of the issue, V. Bhaskaran, the State Election Commissioner, said. Mr. Bhaskaran had held discussions with the Director, Health Services, on Monday, given the grim COVID-19 situation in the State.
The protocols for election-related activities will be made available from the Health Department, he said.
As the term of the elected councils end on November 11, elections to all local bodies except Mattannur municipality in Kannur district need to be conducted this year. It is the Constitutional duty of the SEC to conduct the elections in a time-bound manner, Mr. Bhaskaran said.
Training programmes for the election officials will be kicked off this month obeying COVID-19 guidelines. Master trainers will undergo online sessions. They in turn will train election officials in batches of 30 at the block level. A component on non-COVID-19 related precautions will be part of these sessions.
The SEC will implement disease prevention measures for election officials aided by the Health Department. The latter will also take steps to sensitise the voters, party workers and election officials regarding COVID-19 prevention protocols.
