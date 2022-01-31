Folklore researcher C.R. Rajagopalan no more

He authored many works on folk arts and culture

Folklore researcher, writer, and teacher C.R. Rajagopalan died at a private hospital here on Monday due to COVID-19. He was 64. He worked as Associate Professor at Kerala Varma College , Thrissur, and was Dean at the University of Kerala.

Mr. Rajagopalan, who had contributed immensely to the development of folk arts and culture, had won awards of the Kerala Folklore Academy and the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi.

He was general editor of Nattarivukal, a series of 20 books published by DC Books, and editor of Krishigeetha, a study of folk traditions prevalent among farmers. He had written many books on folklore. He won the Junior Fellowship of the Union Ministry of Culture and the UGC’s Major Research Project.He made albums on folk music and documentaries on folklore.

Gothrakalavadivukal, Kavettam, Nadodi Nerarangu, Nadan Kalaroopangal , Ellam Kathiyeriyukayanu are some of his important works. He edited many books including Summer Rain, Harvesting the Indigenous Knowledge of Kerala, Nattarivinte Ninavu and Vayalkkalakal.