Folklore Academy Award for Mapilapattu artiste Faisal Kanmanam

Published - July 11, 2024 12:36 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Faisal Kanmanam with his family after receiving the Folklore Academy Award in Thiruvananthapuram.

Faisal Kanmanam with his family after receiving the Folklore Academy Award in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mapilapattu lyricist and choreographer Faisal Kanmanam has won the Kerala Folklore Academy Award of 2022 for his contributions to Mapila art and traditional Mapilapattu.

Mr. Kanmanam received the award from Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cheriyan at a function held in Thiruvananthapuram the other day.

Mr. Kanmanam, better known by the pen-name Maliyekkal Abu Kenza, has been working in the field of Mapila art for three decades. He has contributed to Mapilapattu, Oppana, Duff Muttu, and Vattappattu by penning and choreographing many pieces.

A disciple of well-known Mapila artistes such as the Kadayikkal Koyakutty, Paravannur Moideenkutty, V.M. Kutty, Hamzath Vettan, O.M. Karuvarakkundu, Hasan Nediyanadu, and M.H. Valluvangadu, Mr. Kanmanam has been recognised by the Mahakavi Moyinkutty Vaidyar Mapila Kala Academy for serving as a bridge between the old and new generations.

Mr. Kanmanam, who has conducted extensive studies on different Mapilapattu genres, has penned lyrics for two movies as well. He said his lyrical work on Tipu Sultan named ‘Tipu Sultan Maala’ would be brought out soon.

