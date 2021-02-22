Folk art fest ‘Utsavam 2021’ begins

Hundreds of artistes perform at 30 venues across the State

Showcasing the best of the vibrant folk and ritualistic art traditions, the seven day cultural festival ‘Utsavam 2021’ got off to a colourful start featuring hundreds of artistes in 30 venues across the State.

The highlight of the State-level roll-out of the annual event on Saturday evening in the capital was the launch of ‘Utsavam’ Signature song, rendered by noted singer Kavalam Sreekumar. Written by B. S Biju, music to the song is set by Mathew Itty.

Inaugurating the event at Nishagandhi auditorium, Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran said the festival was aimed at preserving the rich and diverse art forms of Kerala.

“Many of them are now facing threat of sliding into oblivion. The government considers it as its responsibility to preserve them by extending all support to artists, many of whom are struggling to keep these traditions alive,” the Minister said.

The festival is being organised by Kerala Tourism together with Kerala Folklore Academy, Bharat Bhavan and District Tourism Promotion Councils.

The inaugural function, attended by V. K. Prasanth, MLA; Reena K. S., Councillor, Kerala Folklore Academy, Chairman C. J. Kuttappan, Principal Secretary, Tourism, Rani George and Director of Tourism P. Bala Kiran, was followed by a presentation of folk dance and naadan pattu, led by Kuttappan.

Honoured

Leading folklore artists representing various traditions were honoured at the function with the Utsavam Puraskaram.

The artists selected for the honour are T. K. Baby (Onamkali Pattu), Pramod T. A. (Pattu & Kaalakali), Padmanabhan T. R. (Ambatheeradikalari), Sudarshanakumar T. (Padayani), Bindu Pazhur (Mudiyettu), Malathi Balan (Uralikoothu), Rajamma A (Pooppada Thullal), K. Kunhi Koran (Poorakkali), Dineshan Thekkankooran Peruvannan (Theyyam) and Umbichi K (Mangalam kali).