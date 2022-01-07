Fodder to be produced at low cost

KOLLAM

07 January 2022 23:28 IST

Minister says govt. land will be used to grow fodder

The Dairy Development department is going ahead with various projects to produce fodder at low cost, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani said here on Friday.

She was inaugurating a workshop jointly organised by the Kerala Livestock Development Board and Kunnikode Dairy Cooperative Society at Pathanapuram. “We now depend entirely on other States for the raw material required for fodder production, including legumes and maize. They come at a high price, which leads to an increase in fodder price too. Measures will be taken to stop this. The land of Devaswom Board and Agriculture Department will be used to cultivate fodder,” she said.

Planting material for a fodder grass cultivation project, which is being implemented through Kudumbashree units, was distributed during the event. The workshop presented various schemes of the Centre and State for milk production and entrepreneurship development. Pathanapuram block panchayat president A. Anandavalli presided while Jose James, Managing Director, KLDB, Vilakudy panchayat president Adabia Nasser, block panchayat member C. Sajeevan and Urban Bank Director G.R. Rajeevan were present.

