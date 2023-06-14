Focus should be on responsible use of AI, says Saji Gopinath

June 14, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

Artificial Intelligence (AI) should be used in a responsible manner so that it is of help for society, Saji Gopinath, Vice-Chancellor, Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation, and Technology, has said.

He was here on Wednesday to open a workshop on AI for working journalists and media educators. It was organised by the Kerala Media Academy, Calicut Press Club, and Mathrubhumi Media School.

Mr. Gopinath pointed out that AI was still in the early years of its development. He said that this new technology might lead to job losses, but it would also reduce the human effort in many fields. The attempt was to replace human cognitive labour with machines, he added.

It was followed by a talk by Mr. Gopinath on the impact of AI and Machine Learning (ML) on journalism. Sunil Prabhakar, consultant, Mathrubhumi Online, spoke on AI and ML tools for journalism, and V.L. Lajish, Head of the Department of Computer Science, University of Calicut, delivered a lecture on ‘Responsible AI for social good: A philosophical introduction’.