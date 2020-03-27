Focus on waste management

Waste management and infrastructure development received top priority in the 2020-21 Kollam Corporation Budget, presented by Deputy Mayor S. Geethakumari here on Friday.

As part of the efforts to promote at-source waste treatment, biogas plants will be provided with 90% subsidy and ₹2.6 crore has been allocated for this, along with ₹4.9 crore for setting up 50 biocompost units in each ward.

Two more RRFs

The district has now only one resource recovery facility (RRF) and ₹1.5 crore has been earmarked for starting two more RRFs and purchasing vehicles for transporting waste from material recovery facilities to the RRFs. A sum of ₹50 lakh has been allocated for buying organic waste converter and a mobile septage treatment plant will come up at cost of ₹50 lakh.

Modern toilets will constructed at all major points in the city and women-friendly facilities with napkin vending machines will come up next to all bus bays at a cost of ₹1.6 crore.

As much as ₹45.9 crore will be used for the completion of the Njangadavu drinking water project, ₹5.5 crore for the rejuvenation of public ponds and ₹40 lakh for the conservation of Sasthamkotta Lake.

LED lights and mini high-mast lights will come up on different stretches of the city and ₹1.3 crore has been set aside for this.

Palliative care

An amount of ₹3.2 crore will go into palliative care and for buying medicines for primary health centres. Various dispensaries will be renovated using ₹2.1 crore and ₹3 crore has been allocated for the construction of new dispensaries and setting up lab facilities.

The budget has has an allocation of ₹60 lakh for COVID-19 prevention activities.

While various projects promoting agriculture will get ₹5 crore, ₹3.5 crore has been set aside for encouraging dairy production.

A sum of ₹4.6 crore has been allocated for revival of school buildings and modern toilet facility will be ensured in all city schools spending ₹80 lakh.

A project for rehabilitating street vendors will get ₹1 crore. The Corporation has also set aside ₹29.2 crore for buying land for the landless and construction of houses. As much as ₹4.7 crore has been earmarked for buying land for anganwadis while ₹2 crore will be used for providing nutritious food to children.