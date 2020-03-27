Kerala

Focus on waste management

Kollam Corpn. Budget plans biogas, biocompost units and toilets at major points

Waste management and infrastructure development received top priority in the 2020-21 Kollam Corporation Budget, presented by Deputy Mayor S. Geethakumari here on Friday.

As part of the efforts to promote at-source waste treatment, biogas plants will be provided with 90% subsidy and ₹2.6 crore has been allocated for this, along with ₹4.9 crore for setting up 50 biocompost units in each ward.

Two more RRFs

The district has now only one resource recovery facility (RRF) and ₹1.5 crore has been earmarked for starting two more RRFs and purchasing vehicles for transporting waste from material recovery facilities to the RRFs. A sum of ₹50 lakh has been allocated for buying organic waste converter and a mobile septage treatment plant will come up at cost of ₹50 lakh.

Modern toilets will constructed at all major points in the city and women-friendly facilities with napkin vending machines will come up next to all bus bays at a cost of ₹1.6 crore.

As much as ₹45.9 crore will be used for the completion of the Njangadavu drinking water project, ₹5.5 crore for the rejuvenation of public ponds and ₹40 lakh for the conservation of Sasthamkotta Lake.

LED lights and mini high-mast lights will come up on different stretches of the city and ₹1.3 crore has been set aside for this.

Palliative care

An amount of ₹3.2 crore will go into palliative care and for buying medicines for primary health centres. Various dispensaries will be renovated using ₹2.1 crore and ₹3 crore has been allocated for the construction of new dispensaries and setting up lab facilities.

The budget has has an allocation of ₹60 lakh for COVID-19 prevention activities.

While various projects promoting agriculture will get ₹5 crore, ₹3.5 crore has been set aside for encouraging dairy production.

A sum of ₹4.6 crore has been allocated for revival of school buildings and modern toilet facility will be ensured in all city schools spending ₹80 lakh.

A project for rehabilitating street vendors will get ₹1 crore. The Corporation has also set aside ₹29.2 crore for buying land for the landless and construction of houses. As much as ₹4.7 crore has been earmarked for buying land for anganwadis while ₹2 crore will be used for providing nutritious food to children.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 27, 2020 10:49:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/focus-on-waste-management/article31186773.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY