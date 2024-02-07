Focus on waste management in Kalamassery municipality Budget

February 07, 2024 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - KOCHI

The Budget for the 2024-25 fiscal of the Kalamassery municipality focusses on solid waste management and restoration of water sources.

The Budget, presented by vice chairperson Salma Aboobacker, has estimated income to the tune of ₹149 crore and an expenditure of ₹139 crore. The civic body, which had faced several hurdles following the suspension of transportation of food waste to the Kochi Corporation’s dumping yard at Brahmapuram, has earmarked ₹21 crore for waste management.

The Budget document said the Kerala Water Authority was working on a detailed project report for setting up a sewage treatment plant on 35 cents handed over the under the Rebuild Kerala programme.

For the restoration and rejuvenation of waterbodies, the Budget has earmarked an assistance of ₹16 crore. The proposals identified include protection of the waterbody near the Children’s Science Park and conservation of ponds.

The Budget has allocated ₹31 crore for development works. The proposed measures include laying of drinking water pipelines in various wards, maintenance of schools, rejuvenation of canals and roads, women’s development centre, ‘Pakalveedu’, and modernisation of municipal parks.

Around ₹6 crore has been allocated for setting up LED streetlights in 42 wards. Nearly ₹6.2 crore has been earmarked for setting up solar panels in institutions under the municipality. Other projects and corresponding allocations include housing complex for the homeless (₹7.7 crore), social security pension (₹10 crore), development of children’s science park and other parks (₹2.4 crore), maintenance and repair of anganwadis (₹2 crore), She Lodge (₹1.1 crore), SC/ST welfare (₹2.7 crore), and health and wellness centre (1.27 crore).