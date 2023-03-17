Focus on waste management, agriculture in Kollam district panchayat Budget

March 17, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KOLLAM

Waste management and agriculture received maximum impetus in the Kollam district panchayat Budget for 2023-24 presented by vice president Suma Lal here on Friday.

The Budget envisages a surplus of ₹3.61 crore with a projected revenue of ₹180.10 crore and expenditure of ₹176.48 crore. The Budget has set aside ₹55 crore to promote green practices, including the construction of faecal sludge treatment plants, following successful global models. A digital complaint box to receive grievances, including photographs about waste dumping in public places, waste treatment systems in hospitals and schools under the panchayat and projects like Ozhukam Shuchiyayi and Jalashudhi are among various projects that will be carried out.

Crop museums

While the Pathayam Nira project aimed at achieving self-sufficiency in agricultural production gets an allocation of ₹1 crore, Ellakam, a scheme to encourage sesame cultivation and the manufacturing of value-added products, gets ₹25 lakh. The Budget has earmarked ₹50 lakh for the extension of integrated paddy farming and it also includes a string of other projects such as setting up of crop museums to recreate the agricultural history and heritage. While model farms will be cultivated in schools as ‘Padham Onnu Padathekku’, farm tourism initiatives, measures to control human-wildlife conflict and projects to maximise production of millets also feature in the Budget.

The district panchayat has also announced several projects to improve the quality of life with the help of modern technologies while ensuring economic growth, livelihood protection, sustainable development, social justice and equality. In the health sector, funds have been allocated for the installation of PET CT scan machines in the district hospital, and the purchase of modern equipment. Expansion of artificial limb fitting centre, mobile dental care, waste treatment measures and a mobile cancer detection unit mainly for fishers and labourers in traditional industries are the other proposals.

While ₹1 crore has been set aside for promoting group enterprises of traditional artisans, ₹2 crore goes into encouraging women entrepreneurs and Gender Resource Centre activities get ₹10 lakh. The Budget has earmarked ₹25 lakh to start a trans shelter for the rehabilitation of transpersons and 10 beneficiaries in this category will be provided autorickshaws spending ₹30 lakh. Apart from these, funds have also been allocated for drinking water and housing projects, soil and water conservation, tourism development, constitutional literacy follow-up activities and Jeevanam, a project for renal patients.