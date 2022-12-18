Focus on value-added products in dairy sector, Minister tells farmers

December 18, 2022 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Dairy farmers should give importance to making value-added products, Minister for Devaswom K. Radhakrishnan has said. He asked the local bodies and the dairy farmer cooperatives to provide support for the farmers to produce such products.

The Minister was addressing a block-level conference of dairy farmers organised jointly by the Wadakkanchery block panchayat, Wadakkanchery municipality, grama panchayats and dairy cooperatives at Punnamparambu, near Wadakkanchery, on Sunday.

“We need more interventions in the dairy sector to support farmers so that they can survive and get decent prices for the products. Beyond seminars and discussions, we need to think about what can be done practically. There is a need to provide importance to value-added products,“ he said.

Farmers honoured

The Minister honoured Gopalakrishnan N.G., who has been selected as the best dairy farmer in the block, and veteran dairy farmer Sankarankutty Nair at the function.

A dairy development seminar, exhibition, fodder expo, dairy quiz, and a public meeting were held. A free eye camp was organised in association with Aarya Eye Care and Super Specialty Eye Hospital.

Wadakkanchery block panchayat president K.V. Nafeesa presided over the function.

